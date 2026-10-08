NORTHWEST BOISE, Idaho — Some residents in northwest Boise are asking for safety improvements at a busy intersection along Collister Drive while they wait for a major roadway reconstruction project scheduled for 2029.

The crossing provides access to nearby schools, Catalpa Park and other parts of the neighborhood without using larger roadways.

WATCH | Collister neighbors say pedestrian safety concerns can't wait until 2029

Collister neighbors say pedestrian safety concerns can't wait until 2029

"It's one of the top concerns," said Clancy Anderson, transportation chair for the Collister Neighborhood Association. "Bloom Street is a great street to cross because it gets you to the back of the school, the back of Catalpa Park, without going on a major road... if you can cross safely."

Anderson said neighbors have concerns about visibility, vehicle speeds, parked cars along the roadway and the lack of sidewalks in the area.

"The road geometry is a little funny, and the visibility is different because the road goes from wide to skinny," Anderson said. "There's no sidewalks and it's just shoulders."

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The neighborhood association would like ACHD to consider an interim safety improvement at the intersection, such as a painted crosswalk or another measure designed to make pedestrians feel more comfortable crossing the roadway before a larger reconstruction project begins.

According to ACHD, a roughly $10 million project planned between State Street and Hill Road is expected to address many of those concerns. The project is scheduled for construction in 2029 and includes safety improvements along the corridor.

However, ACHD told Idaho News 6 it does not plan to make a temporary change at Bloom Street before construction begins. The agency said its current construction schedule does not allow for an interim improvement and that a temporary crossing would not comply with ADA requirements.

READ MORE | Open Streets takes place on Sunday in the Collister Neighborhood in Boise

Anderson said safety is a top priority and a temporary improvement can't wait.

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"We're looking for an interim crossing," he said. "Something that's just temporary in the meantime that provides a higher level of comfort for people looking to cross Bloom."

The discussion comes as the Boise Bicycle Project conducts a safety and traffic study at several intersections along Collister Drive. Neighbors say the effort is funded through an AARP grant and is intended to gather additional information about transportation and pedestrian safety concerns in the corridor.

The Boise Bicycle Project's study is expected to continue later this month.

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