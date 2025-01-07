Missing endangered Meridian woman

MERIDIAN, Idaho — The Meridian Police Department is asking for public help to locate a missing endangered woman.

According to police, 67-year-old Stephanie Alvarez was reported missing on January 6th.

Police say Alvarez is known to have experienced a recent cognitive decline, and was last seen on January 5, 2025, at approximately 3:30 PM near the area of N Black Cat Rd. and W McMillan Rd. She was driving her black 2020 Hyundai Kona at the time.

Alvarez has no other known illnesses or injuries, but due to her cognitive condition, she is considered an endangered missing person.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Alvarez or if you have seen her, please contact Ada County Dispatch at 208-377-6790.