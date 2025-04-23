Large-scale fire near Ontario affects RVs, home; no injuries reported

ONTARIO, Oregon — Ontario Fire & Rescue and Treasure Valley Paramedics were dispatched early Wednesday morning to a fire threatening a residence at 1187 NW 22nd Avenue, just outside city limits.

The fire, called in at 8:15 a.m., involved multiple recreational vehicles and threatened a nearby single-family residence. Upon arrival, OFR found two RVs fully engulfed in flames, a third partially involved, a utility trailer ablaze, and the residence partially on fire. Firefighters also faced several propane bottle explosions at the site, complicating efforts.

Due to the severity of the situation, OFR Command called for additional aid, alerting all part-time and off-duty firefighters. Fire Chief Clint Benson oversaw the efforts, as four engines, four tenders, one ambulance, and two support vehicles were deployed to control the blaze.