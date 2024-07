HORSESHOE BEND, Idaho — An outage has left over 600 customers in Horseshoe Bend, Placerville, and Crouch without power as the day begins to warm on Wednesday, July 24.

The outage was reported at 9:40 am. Idaho Power's outage map shows that a crew has been assigned to the issue and the power is expected to be restored by 12:30 pm.

Idaho Power's outage map is available here for updated information about the outage and crew activity in the area.