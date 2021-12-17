Idaho State Police to step up patrols for holidays

The holiday season is in full season, and if you're hitting the roads be aware of extra patrols along your commute.

The Idaho Transportation Department and Idaho State Police are teaming up with nearly fifty law enforcement agencies to keep impaired drivers off the road.

Through January 1, officers statewide will take part in the "Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over" education campaign.

According to data from the Idaho Transportation Department, 254 people have died in crashes on Idaho's roads this year along—the most traffic fatalities in a single year since 2006.