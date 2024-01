IDAHO — Many Idahoans this morning waking up to fresh fallen snow which has already led to multiple school closures. We will continue to monitor the status of school operations and post the latest here as announcements come in:

Basin School District - CLOSED

Camas County Schools - CLOSED

McCall-Donelly School District - Delayed start time of 9 a.m.

Richfield School District - Early dismissal at 1:15 p.m. (buses will run)