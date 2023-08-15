Idaho Police search for endangered missing man last seen in Caldwell

Officers with the Idaho State Police are searching for 85-year-old Jay Hartsock, an endangered man who was last seen in the Caldwell area.
Jay Hartsock was last seen fishing in the area of Riverside and Lowell below the dam at Lake Lowell, Caldwell. Last seen wearing a plaid shirt, jeans, and possibly a camel sweatshirt. pic.twitter.com/W8JUrNwuJw
If you have any information concerning Mr. Hartsock, please get in touch with the Canyon County Sheriff at (208)-454-7531.