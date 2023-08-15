Idaho Police search for endangered missing man last seen in Caldwell

Officers with the Idaho State Police are searching for 85-year-old Jay Hartsock, an endangered man who was last seen in the Caldwell area.

Endangered Missing Person Alert



Mr. Hartsock was fishing in the area below the dam at Lake Lowell, wearing a plaid shirt, jeans and possibly a camel sweatshirt.

If you have any information concerning Mr. Hartsock, please get in touch with the Canyon County Sheriff at (208)-454-7531.