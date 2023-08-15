Watch Now
News

Actions

Idaho Police search for endangered missing man last seen in Caldwell

Screenshot 2023-08-15 173325.png
Idaho State Police<br/>
Screenshot 2023-08-15 173325.png
Posted at 5:34 PM, Aug 15, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-15 19:34:34-04

Officers with the Idaho State Police are searching for 85-year-old Jay Hartsock, an endangered man who was last seen in the Caldwell area.

Mr. Hartsock was fishing in the area below the dam at Lake Lowell, wearing a plaid shirt, jeans and possibly a camel sweatshirt.

If you have any information concerning Mr. Hartsock, please get in touch with the Canyon County Sheriff at (208)-454-7531.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light