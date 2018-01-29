Idaho House panel introduces stand-your-ground legislation

BOISE, Idaho (AP) - An Idaho House panel has introduced stand-your-ground legislation would extend protections for a person who uses deadly force under a serious threat of harm.

The House State Affairs Committee agreed to send the bill to a full hearing Monday.

The legislation would allow people to use deadly force if they believe such force was necessary to avoid injury or risk to one's life or safety not only in their home, but also in their places of business and vehicles. Similar legislation in other states has gained national attention over its effect on gun-related violence.

House panel members removed wording that would have allowed using deadly force to suppress a riot.

Rep. Christy Zito, a Republican from Hammet, said she considered that section necessary for situations like the "Los Angeles riots" that occurred in the 1990s.