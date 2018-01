CHARLOTTESVILLE, VIRGINIA - Idaho Republican Congressman Raul Labrador was among those aboard a chartered train Wednesday that struck a truck while it was carrying members of Congress to a policy retreat in West Virginia.

Becca and I were on the train involved in today’s accident. We’re both OK and are praying for those injured and their families. We also thank the first responders for their professionalism and care. — Raúl R. Labrador (@Raul_Labrador) January 31, 2018

Idaho U.S. Senators Risch and Crapo were not aboard the train. Risch spokeswoman Kaylin Minton said the Senator rook “alternate transportation to the retreat.”

Congressman Mike Simpson’s office has not yet responded to our inquiry.

The White House is confirming one fatality and one serious injury.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says there are no serious injuries among members of Congress or congressional staff.

Sanders says President Donald Trump has been fully briefed on the matter and is receiving regular updates.

The train carrying the lawmakers hit a garbage truck south of Charlottesville, Virginia.

Lawmakers are heading to their annual legislative retreat at the Greenbrier resort in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia.

(Associated Press contributed to this story)