Hawk staying perched in Avimor Pool rafters

BOISE, Idaho — The community pool at the Avimor housing development has a new visitor perched in its rafters.

Having arrived on Sunday, the indoor pool has attracted the attention of a bird-of-prey, who they are having trouble coaxing back into nature.

"This is the first time one of the birds of prey has come in. It's kind of exciting to get to see one up close and personal this way, but obviously, we want him to get out and do his thing in nature," said Dan Richter, Managing Partner for the Avimor Development.

The Avimor administrators have left the three large garage-style doors open overnight hoping to encourage the hawk to find its way back outside. They've even tried leaving an elk-meat snack trying to entice it from the rafters. Thus far, all attempts have failed.

Idaho Fish and Game has been alerted to the issue, and are planning on setting up a trap to try to safely get the bird back into the wild. They have also advised that any food being left be removed to ensure the bird is hungry when the trap is set.

"We keep hoping each day when the pool is closed or when there is no one around he'd leave, but he's still here so, hopefully, the Fish and Game will have a better trap than just putting some meat outside the door," said Richter.

In the meantime, Avimor has still hosted a handful of classes in the building, and the area remains open for use.

The bird declined to comment.