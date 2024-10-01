Watch Now
Gonzaga accepts invite to join the Pac-12, will commence in 2026

IDAHO NEWS 6 — Gonzaga University is joining the Pac-12 Conference, joining the likes of Boise State University, Washington University and Oregon State University.

Gonzaga is the eighth university to join the Pac-12 Conference with others universities in the fold. The Pac-12 Conference received the formal application from the Gonzaga University on September 30th. The Gonzaga Bulldogs programs with be effective on July 1, 2026 in the Pac-12 Conference, but all competitions taking place in the 2026-27 academic year.

“We are delighted to welcome Gonzaga into the Pac-12 as they embark with us on this incredible path ahead."
Commissioner Teresa Gould

