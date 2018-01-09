Find The Perfect Wine Based on Your Zodiac Sign

Picking a fine wine can be difficult, but astrologist Jane Elizabeth has a full proof way – base it on your zodiac sign! She’s sharing her astrological vino secrets with Kristina Guerrero – with your star sign in mind.

1. Sagittarius

Sagittarians are known for being insatiably curious. This star sign also possesses a sense of adventure and wants to explore the world and all its cultures. Since Sagittarians love diversity, this personality pairs perfectly with Riesling, as it compliments all food types.

2. Capricorn

Capricorns are perfectionists who like to plan ahead and stick with what they know. People born with this star sign may enjoy a Chardonnay because it’s an old wine, and it’s tried and true.

3. Aquarius

Aquarius is a fixed air sign, which means they are friendly, talkative, creative and fun. The Aquarius may enjoy a Sparkling Wine or a Sweet Champagne for it matches their bubbly personality.

4. Pisces

Pisces is a mutable water sign, which means they are traditionally warm, mellow and romantic. Pisces may enjoy a merlot, which is traditionally served slightly below room temperature and pairs well with beef, poultry and desserts.

5. Aries

Aries is a cardinal fire sign, which means they are feisty self-starters and go getters. Aries may enjoy a Rosé. It is made from a variety of grapes is the perfect barbecue wine, beach wine, picnic wine and is also the perfect sitting around watching TV.

6. Taurus

Taurus is a fixed earth sign, which means they are traditionally tough and strong. Taurus’ may enjoy mildly sweet Champagne for the flavor and bubbles may help them to balance their rather serious nature.

7. Gemini

Gemini is a mutable air sign, which means they easily get along with everyone. Gemini’s may enjoy a Red Wine Spritzer with a splash of ginger, for the Red Wine Spritzer is a social favorite and the splash of ginger is just enough spice to awaken the Gemini’s fiery fun side.

8. Cancer

Cancer is a cardinal water sign, which means they are emotional leaders, comforters and nurturers. Cancers may enjoy a shiraz or Syrah which is one of the darkest red wines on the market. It’s a full-bodied wine, which means it feels heavy in your mouth. The wine features flavors such raspberries, pepper, tobacco and even smoked meat. It goes well with anything. A great bonus to drinking Syrah is that due to the high level of tannins present in the wine, Syrah has one of the highest levels of health-benefiting antioxidants.

9. Leo

Leo is a fixed fire sign, which means they are travelers, explorers and forever students. Leo’s may enjoy a Port Wine, often served a dessert wine, for they are light, sweet and wholesome due to the brandy that is added during the process, which helps the Leo to relax its over active mind.

10. Virgo

Virgo is a mutable earth sign, which means they are particular and refined. Virgos may enjoy a pinot noir, for it is made from a particular grape that dates back to the first century. Pinot noir is one of most tantalizing yet temperamental varietals in the world. Much like the Virgo, it doesn't reveal its charm easily.

11. Libra

Libra is a cardinal air sign, which means they are great listeners and socially adaptable. Libras may enjoy a nice Zinfandel because of its popularity and combination of explosive tastes.

12. Scorpio

Scorpio is a fixed water sign, which means they are emotionally deep, passionate and intense. Scorpios may enjoy a Cabernet because of its full bodied bold taste.

