Eagle man arrested for soliciting teen girl

EAGLE, ID - EDITOR'S NOTE: UPDATE: In February of this year, Grenfell pleaded guilty to two misdemeanor counts of disturbing the peace.

ORIGINAL STORY: A 39-year-old Eagle man who authorities say has a history of going into businesses where women are alone and soliciting sex from them is charged with sexual battery of a minor child 16-to-17 years old.

Ada County Sheriff’s Office detectives say they have evidence Christopher Grenfell walked into a variety of businesses -– including tanning salons, Pilates studios, and retail stores —-at a number of Treasure Valley locations since May and asked women who work there to take nude photos of him.

Then he asks the women if they will have sex with him, saying it is part of a bet, and offers them part of his winnings from the bet as payment, according to an Ada County Sheriff’s Office news release.

After the women tell him “No” and ask him to leave, there have been instances where Grenfell walks out -— and then walks back in when other customers leave, the release stated.

An employee of one of the businesses contacted Eagle Police last week to report what happened. That call led to several other leads –- including a case from September that resulted in Grenfell’s arrest, investigators said. In that case, a witness said Grenfell walked into an Eagle-area business and solicited a female employee who is under the age of 18.

Detectives worked with multiple witnesses to identify Grenfell as the same man who walked into the businesses.

Investigators arrested Grenfell outside a restaurant in Boise Wednesday afternoon.

Grenfell is being held in the Ada County Jail.

The crime of sexual battery of a minor child 16 or 17 years of age by solicitation

Detectives would like to hear from anyone who has had similar encounters or has any information about this case. If you have had similar encounters or have information, you are urged to call Ada County non-emergency dispatch at (208) 377-6790 or send an e-mail to cau@adaweb.net.

