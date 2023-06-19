CWI Career Fair for Trades and Manufacturing jobs, June 20

NAMPA, Idaho — The College of Western Idaho will be hosting a Career Fair on June 20, highlighting jobs in trades and manufacturing.

The fair will run from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the college's Micron Educational Center at 5725 E. Franklin Road in Nampa.

Representatives from Amalgamated Sugar, Caldwell Transportation Company, CS Beef Packers, Guerdon LLC, The Stow Company, Western States Equipment, as well as many others, will be there to collect resumes, and some may even conduct interviews on-site.

The Idaho Department of Labor, as well as other state agencies, will be on hand to discuss financial information and funding as it relates to opportunities for training and education.

The CWI staff will also be there to provide advice, admissions, and financial aid information for current and potential students.

Attending a job fair counts as one weekly valid work-search activity for unemployment insurance purposes

