Watch Now
News

Actions

CWI Career Fair for Trades and Manufacturing jobs, June 20

Job fair coming up
Keith Srakocic/AP
(AP Photo/Keith Srakocic)
Job fair coming up
Posted at 10:27 AM, Jun 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-06-19 12:27:52-04

NAMPA, Idaho — The College of Western Idaho will be hosting a Career Fair on June 20, highlighting jobs in trades and manufacturing.

The fair will run from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm at the college's Micron Educational Center at 5725 E. Franklin Road in Nampa.

Representatives from Amalgamated Sugar, Caldwell Transportation Company, CS Beef Packers, Guerdon LLC, The Stow Company, Western States Equipment, as well as many others, will be there to collect resumes, and some may even conduct interviews on-site.

The Idaho Department of Labor, as well as other state agencies, will be on hand to discuss financial information and funding as it relates to opportunities for training and education.

The CWI staff will also be there to provide advice, admissions, and financial aid information for current and potential students.

Attending a job fair counts as one weekly valid work-search activity for unemployment insurance purposes

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Shine a Light

Shine A Light