BLM taking steps to protect sage grouse habitat

The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) is proposing a draft plan to strengthen greater sage-grouse conservation and management on public lands.

According to the BLM, sage grouse populations that were once in the millions are now fewer than 800,000. This decline is largely due to habitat loss exacerbated by climate change, such as drought, increasing wildfires, and invasive species.

BLM's new draft plan offers six possible amendments for 69-million acres of habitat, including protecting and restoring sagebrush on BLM-managed public lands across the West. In addition, landscape plans will ensure that other uses of BLM sagebrush lands, including clean energy projects, will move forward in such a way that can also combat climate change.

“The majesty of the West and its way of life are at stake. Sagebrush lands are places where people work and play, and they are the headwaters for the West’s major rivers,” said BLM Director Tracy Stone-Manning. “Joint efforts to conserve the greater sage-grouse and its habitat led to the largest collaborative conservation effort in our history, and we are building on that work, together with our partners, to ensure the health of these lands and local economies into the future.”

Another option is banning gas and oil companies from getting new leases on sage grouse habitat.

The BLM will hold 13 public meetings to answer questions and take further comments on the proposal.

Public comment is being accepted until June 13, 2024. You can find instructions on how to comment, here: https://www.blm.gov/sagegrouse

