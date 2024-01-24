Ada County CITF investigating officer-involved shooting in south Ada County

BOISE, IDAHO — The Ada County Critical Incident Task Force is investigating the officer-involved shooting early Wednesday.

The 37-year-old man, who stabbed two K9 dogs during the incident, has died.

No officers have been injured, but the dogs who were wounded are receiving emergency medical care.

The case is being investigated by the Ada County Critical Incident Task Force. The Meridian Police Department is the lead agency for this incident.

The five officers involved have all been put on administrative leave, which is standard practice.

The Ada County Coroner’s office will identify the man publicly after they perform an autopsy.

This is an ongoing story. We will continue to update you as more information is released.

