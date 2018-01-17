3 Personal Training Apps to Help You Get Fit

Dieting isn’t enough to get in shape – you also have to exercise consistently. A Stanford University study found that having a gym partner to hold you accountable can boost the amount of exercise you do by seventy-eight percent. See ya later, fat cells. Here are a few apps to help you break a sweat. You'll feel like you're working out with your own private trainer!

1. JEFIT

We make too many excuses not to work out. We’re too busy, too tired, too not in the mood, maybe even too discouraged. JEFIT has a database of thousands of readily available training routines for every fitness goal. Or you can create one from scratch from its database which contains thirteen hundred exercises with demonstrations and tips. It also comes with cool features that give you options to connect with friends who have the app, as well as keep track of your exercise progress. Tracking progress and peer support are proven methods that make you more likely to stick to your training and improve.

2. Nike Training Club

This app is like having a personal trainer right on your iPhone – except this trainer is free! Nike Training Cub features workouts designed by celebrity trainers and athletes, and has varying levels of difficulty. You can also play your favorite music right in the app! Also, each workout comes with a video so you know exactly what to do. It’s also compatible to stream right on your TV! Now if you’ll excuse us, we have a date with our free personal trainer!

3. Fitbit Coach

This app is the digital personal training coach that adapts exercise routines to match your capabilities. You can let your trainer know if the workout was too easy, just right, or brutal. The app connects with the popular Fitbit tracker that tons of people wear, so it can track your daily activity – even when you’re not working out! The app is free, but the fitness tracker’s not – but you can snag one for as low as thirty bucks.

