New Snickers Hi Protein Bars Can Boost Your Workout With Candy Flavors

If grabbing a Snickers is one of your go-to ways to get a quick snack when you skip lunch, there’s a new treat that’s designed to keep you full and satisfied even longer: new Snickers Hi Protein bars.

Snickers Hi Protein bars have the same chocolate, caramel and peanut ingredients as a typical Snickers, but also have 20 grams of protein and only 4 grams of sugar. The Snickers Hi Protein bars are made for those that simply need a quick protein boost, like athletes or anyone that just wants more nutrition out of a sweet treat.

“Mars is consumer obsessed, and after talking with many consumers through the product development process, it was clear that the performance nutrition category was missing one key ingredient — delicious tasting products,” Michelle Deignan, senior brand director, Mars Wrigley, said in a press release. “With the demand for delicious tasting protein bars increasing, Snickers Hi Protein bars are guaranteed to be a hit whether you work out avidly, casually or are looking for a delicious snack with more protein.”

The new Snickers Hi Protein bars will be available at select retailers beginning in January 2023 and nationwide later in the year.



Mars Wrigley

While this is the first protein bar from Snickers, the brand has created new flavors over the years, including almond brownie, cinnamon bun, white chocolate, hazelnut and crunchy peanut butter.

You can also make your own Snickers-flavored treats and use Snickers in other desserts, like this Snickers salad or this Snickers Slab Pie from Pillsbury.

If you’re looking for other easy ways to get enough protein in your diet, however, you may be surprised at some of the ways you can do so. Along with products like protein powders, you also get protein from green peas, quinoa, Greek yogurt and even sun-dried tomatoes.

Will you be trying the new Snickers Hi Protein bars?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Checkout Simplemost for additional stories.