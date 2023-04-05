New Rice Krispies candy bars are a candy-coated treat

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

As if Rice Krispies Treats weren’t already the perfect dessert-like snack, Kellogg’s is teaming up with Frankford Candy to offer something even sweeter: a candy bar!

New Rice Krispies Marshmallow-Flavored Candy Bars combine Rice Krispies cereal with marshmallow candy in original and strawberry flavors. They’re similar to a Rice Krispies Treat, but thinner, like a Nestle Crunch bar. The new white candy bars are king-sized and should be less messy than an actual Rice Krispies Treat.

“Consumers are seeking products that enhance their sensory experiences through a combination of taste, texture and sound,” Molly Jacobson, director of business development at Frankford Candy, said in a press release. “As a beloved and versatile cereal known for its Snap, Crackle and Pop, we think consumers will find the combination of crunchy Kellogg’s Rice Krispies cereal and creamy candy hard to resist.”

You can find the new single-serve, 2.75-ounce candy bars beginning in April for around $2.49 at Walmart, Five Below and Big Lots stores nationwide. You’ll also be able to get them online at FrankfordCandy.com and Amazon.

Frankford Candy

While the candy bars are new, the combination of Rice Krispies Treats with candy coating is not, and you can make something similar yourself.

While some people simply make Rice Krispies Treats with just marshmallows, many also drizzle or completely coat them in melted candy. This recipe from Lifestyle of a Foodie calls for pink candy melts and heart sprinkles for Valentine’s Day, but you can use any color you want and omit the sprinkles if you chose.

You can also coat your Rice Krispies Treats in just about anything, from salted caramel to chocolate and peanut butter. Or, use food coloring to make holiday treats.

Rice Krispies Treats have been around for more than 80 years. Although their history is a bit murky, the first version of a Rice Krispies bar was sold in 1932 to raise funds for the Camp Fire Girls, a group that offered girls outdoor learning experiences and fostered independence and self-discovery.

However, the version with marshmallows that we know and love today is from 1939. Kellogg recognizes the company’s Home Economics Department as the creator.

