Nashville police release videos of officers firing at shooter

The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department released videos early Tuesday captured by officers' body-worn cameras of the police response to Monday's school shooting at The Covenant School in Nashville.

The footage came from the cameras of officers Rex Englebert and Michael Collazo. The video showed Englebert entering the school about one minute after arriving. He and a group of officers are seen clearing each room. About two minutes after entering, it appeared officers fired at the 28-year-old suspect, Audrey "Aiden" Hale.

The release of the bodycam video followed the release of a surveillance video that showed Hale arriving at The Covenant School Monday morning before killing three students and three staff members.

In the beginning of the surveillance video, Hale is seen driving through the school's parking lot, passing a playground with children playing.

Later, the shooter is seen firing rounds through two layers of doors, shattering glass paneling. Hale can be seen entering the school by crouching down to walk through those doors.

Hale is then seen walking through multiple doors and hallways with guns. The police said the shooter was armed with two assault-type guns, a 9 mm pistol and "significant ammunition."

Authorities shared more details, adding Hale fired at police vehicles arriving at the scene from a window of the school. They also said they found material written by Hale in the car seen in the video.

According to Scripps News Nashville, police found a manifesto and maps of the school when they searched Hale's home.

Police originally received reports about an active shooter at the school at 10:13 a.m. local time. A five-member team arrived at the scene shortly after, and Hale was shot dead within 14 minutes of the call.

The three students killed in the attack have been identified as 9-year-old Evelyn Dieckhaus, 9-year-old Hallie Scruggs and 9-year-old William Kinney. The three staff members have been identified as 61-year-old Cynthia Peak, 60-year-old Katherine Koonce and 60-year-old Mike Hill.