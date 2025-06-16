Police on the lookout for endangered missing person, Bobby Muchow

NAMPA, Idaho — Local authorities have issued an urgent appeal for assistance in locating an endangered missing person, Bobby Muchow. The 85-year-old man was last seen wearing a blue button-up short-sleeve shirt, blue jeans, brown slippers, and a baseball cap. He is described as having blue eyes, grey hair, standing 5 feet 10 inches tall, and weighing approximately 245 pounds.

Bobby was last known to be driving a 2004 red Ford F150, which is pulling an enclosed 14-foot black trailer. His family and friends have expressed deep concern for his well-being, as they believe he may be suffering from memory loss and is without essential medication.

Law enforcement is particularly worried given Bobby's age and health condition. Nampa Police Department is leading the efforts to locate Bobby and is asking the public to remain vigilant.

If anybody has any information regarding Bobby Muchow’s whereabouts, you are encouraged to contact the Nampa Police Department at (208) 465-2257.

