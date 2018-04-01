Target: $5 gift card when you spend $25 on Easter items

Sarah Kuta
9:28 AM, Mar 20, 2018
Easter is almost here—are your baskets ready?
 
If you still need to make a few baskets for your kids, consider this deal from Target. When you spend $25 on Easter basket supplies, you’ll get a $5 gift card.
 

There are tons of cute baskets, colored “grasses,” plastic eggs, napkins and other Easter decor included in this deal. If you’re shopping online, simply add $25 worth of qualifying items to your cart and you’ll be sent a $5 gift card. You can score free two-day shipping when you spend at least $35 or use your Target REDcard.

Good news: This deal is also good in stores, too!

Target is also offering a deal on candy bunnies (both in stores and online): When you buy three, you’ll get one free.

