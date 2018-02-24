Bank sues customer after ATM gave out $100s instead of $5s

Picture this — you drive up to your local ATM, looking to get a few dollars from your bank account. But instead of getting the $5 you’ve requested, you get $100.

No, this isn’t a hidden camera prank — a bank in Wichita, Kansas, says it actually happened to one of their customers, but instead of informing them, they say customer Christina Ochoa made more than 50 other withdrawals from the same malfunctioning ATM. They are now suing her, seeking the return of more than $11,607, plus interest.