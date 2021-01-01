Mike Sharp - Content Manager/Executive Producer KIVI-TV

Mike Sharp has worked in journalism and media in the Boise/Treasure Valley market since 2005, starting as a sports writer for a local newspaper, moving on to sports radio, news radio and news television.

A graduate of Boise State University, Mike served as the legislative correspondent for three news organizations from 2009 until 2014. He returned to KIVI in 2018 to serve as the Content Manager, helping research and investigate stories, helping work with reporters and assist in overall local coverage.

Mike lives with his wife and two children in Boise.