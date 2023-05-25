Memorial Day 2023: Here's where you can find some of the best deals

In an era of rising prices and inflation, many Americans are looking to save some cash. Memorial Day weekend is typically a time of year when you can do just that. Retailers across the country try to lure shoppers in by offering discounts. This year is no exception.

Memorial Day weekend deals

Target

The retailer kicked off its "Summer Kickoff Sale" this week. It includes 30% off select outdoor furniture. People can also get 20% off on select bikes and a $5 Target gift card when they spend $20 on select sun care items.

Walmart

Thousands of summer favorites are on sale at Walmart for Memorial Day. The retailer has deals on everything from home goods to electronics. The Apple Watch SE is selling for $149, a savings of $130. The Dyson V8 Origin+ Cordless Vacuum is now $249.99. It previously retailed for $419.90.

Nike

The sports apparel company kicked off its Memorial Day sale with up to 40% off items. People can browse for everything from shoes to clothing and accessories.

Adidas

The Summer Kickoff Sale is in full swing at Adidas. It's offering up to 55% off on full-price and sale items when shopping online.

Home Depot

Memorial Day sales at Home Depot include deals on grills, lawn mowers and appliances. The Nexgrill four-burner gas grill is on sale for $199, a savings of $50. Several lawn mowers are also on sale for $50 off their original price. Numerous refrigerators are on sale as well, with rebates on top of their discounted price.

Lowe's

The Memorial Day deals at Lowe's include fans, paint and tools. Don't Waste Your Money highlighted the 11 best deals at the home improvement store. You’ll save $100 on the Craftsman Power Tool Combo Kit, priced at $199. You’ll save $280 on the Defender Indoor/Outdoor Security System, also priced at $199.

Best Buy

Electronics are on sale just in time for Memorial Day. Best Buy is offering up to $500 off TVs and laptops. The retailer says shoppers can also save up to 40% on select appliances.

