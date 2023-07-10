Madonna on health scare: 'I'm on the road to recovery'

Madonna issued her first public statement since being hospitalized with a serious bacterial infection.

"Thank you for your positive energy, prayers and words of health and encouragement," the iconic singer said on Instagram. "I have felt your love."

Madonna spent several days in the intensive care unit after the infection was discovered on June 24. The illness forced the pop star to delay her upcoming tour, which was scheduled to begin on July 15 in Vancouver.

When she woke up in the hospital, Madonna said her first thought was about her children.

"My second thought was that I didn't want to disappoint anyone who bought tickets for my tour," she stated.

While Madonna said she is "on the road to recovery," she added that she will focus on getting stronger before going on tour.

The 64-year-old announced her 35-city "Celebration" tour earlier this year. The tour is expected to highlight songs and eras from Madonna's catalog of music, covering a career spanning more than 40 years.

The current plan, Madonna says, is to start the European leg of the tour in October and reschedule the North American dates.

"I'll be back with you as soon as I can," Madonna promised.

