Lowe’s SpringFest sales, workshops and freebies have begun

If you’re looking to shake off those winter blues and celebrate spring, Lowe’s SpringFest is returning for the second year in a row, offering deals, workshops and more both online and in-store now through May 4.

Just a few of the standout deals include $100 off select EGO lawn mowers (valid April 7-20), a Char-broil 5-Burner Gas Grill for $278 (valid April 7-20) and a four-piece Patio Conversation Set for $498 (valid April 7-13).

Other deals include 5 for $10 on select 4-pack annuals in stores, 3 for $12 select Bonnie Plants 19.3-ounce vegetables and herbs in-store and 5/$10 2-cubic-feet of Premium Mulch (valid April 7-13).

Along with the deals, you’ll also find seed giveaways at select in-store locations and new 30-minute in-store lawn and garden “walking tours” with Lowe’s store associates.

The SpringFestival Garden Tours will be offered three times per day every Tuesday and Thursday. Time and dates include 4 p.m., 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. on April 19, 21, 26 and 28. You can register for a time slot at Lowes.com/SpringFest.

After joining the tour, you’ll receive a coupon for $10 off when you spend $75 in-store or online that same day.

Lowe’s will also be offering workshops throughout the season, including How to Build and Plant a Raised Garden Bed and How to Create a Beautiful Lawn. The workshops are in-store or via livestream.

The first workshop is live online on April 19 at 8 p.m. Called Make the Neighbors Jealous with Colorful Flower Beds, you’ll learn how to add color, personality and curb appeal to your landscape with easy-to-follow flower bed design tips.

You can register for the workshops by visiting Lowes’ website.

There will also be a few kid’s workshops, including The Little Gardener’s Workshop in-store on April 16 from 9 a.m.-noon. Kids will build a See it Grow Planter Kit that they can use to plant flowers.

You can register now through April 15. Because this is an in-person workshop, you’ll need to make sure you have a Lowe’s near you and that they are offering the workshop.

You can find out more about Lowe’s SpringFest by visiting their website.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.