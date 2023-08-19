Lost Island: The Maui Wildfires

Tonight our coverage of the Maui wildfires continues with a Scripps News special report. We take a closer look at the devastation and the plans to rebuild.

Scripps News' Scott Withers is on the ground in Hawaii with a closer look at the catastrophic fires that incinerated the historic island community of Lahaina, Maui in what will likely become the deadliest wildfire in U.S. history.

The wind-driven fires have killed more than 100 people, pitched those displaced into a struggle for housing and shelter, and led to questions and criticism about why the state's early-warning sirens weren't used to alert residents.

Click here to watch Lost Island: The Maui Wildfire on Scripps News' YouTube channel.

SEE MORE: Maui fires are another disaster in which warning sirens stayed silent

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com