Little Debbie fans will love this Christmas Tree Cheesecake

Fans of Little Debbie Christmas Tree Cakes — and those who just love festive holiday desserts — will want to try out a spin on the classic cheesecake recipe.

On Facebook, Kitchen Fun With My 3 Sons shared home baker Denechea Hamilton‘s recipe. It provides a twist on a regular New York cheesecake recipe. To start, put down a regular cheesecake crust and layer with half the cake batter. Then, add some classic Little Debbie’s Christmas Tree Cake on top of the batter.

Once you have a layer of Little Debbie’s snacks, just add the rest of the cheesecake batter on top. A little red icing and green sprinkles and some piped icing around the edges complete this dessert.

Here’s what the cake looks like when it’s completed, as shown by Kitchen Fun With My 3 Sons’ Facebook Page:



Little Debbie’s Christmas Tree Cakes have been around since 1985 and were originally simple triangle shapes before getting their more elaborate, scalloped edges in 2012. In fact, the treat has become so iconic that you can now buy inflatable versions of the dessert with which to decorate your house. And there’s an ice cream line featuring the seasonal sweet.

Hamilton posted her own TikTok video of the holiday cheesecake at @centina0301 that makes us want to scoop up a slice immediately.

Her sweet potato cheesecake also looks pretty amazing!

You also might want to try this caramel apple cheesecake during the holidays. It has both sweet and tart apples, gingersnap cookies or graham crackers, a sour cream layer and homemade caramel topping. You can play with the flavors by subbing in garam masala, apple pie spice, or pumpkin pie spice for the specified cinnamon.

Perhaps you’ll want to wash a slice down with this caramel apple sangria recipe.

You don’t always need to have your cheesecake in cake form either. Try out these cheesecake-stuffed strawberries. Hollowed-out strawberries are piped full of a simple cream cheese-powdered sugar-vanilla extract combination and sprinkled with graham cracker crumbs.

Kick up the seasonal side of the fruit with these adorable little cheesecake strawberry Santas. Strawberries are trimmed of their green tops and cut to create a flat bottom, then cut again to make the pointed end of the Santa hat. Cream cheese is piped between the two parts of the strawberry. Then, black decorator icing is piped for eyes and a tiny candy makes his red nose. An extra dollop of cheesecake goes on top of the strawberry hat.

