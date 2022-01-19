Bucked Up grand opening in Twin Falls

TWIN FALLS, Idaho — The Utah-based company, Bucked Up, takes fitness supplements to the next level. The company opened its third Idaho location in Twin Falls. The grand opening will be January 21 and 22.

The company, was started in 2013 when twin brothers Ryan and Jeff Gardner marketed their Deer Antler Spray. This gave them an unusual start.

“Back in 2013, our owner and CEO purchased the domain name deerantlerspray.com,” said Grady Rasmussen, general manager of Bucked Up.

Shortly after, professional football player Ray Lewis allegedly used deer antler spray after an injury, which stirred up controversy following the Super Bowl. Deer antler spray contains, IGF-1, which is on the National Football League’s banned list.

This led to a rise in popularity around the spray, giving Bucked Up the edge they needed.

Now, the top selling pre-workout brand looks forward to working with the Twin Falls community.

“We are working on getting all throughout Idaho and we’re really excited about the Twin Falls area specifically, because with the college here and all these local high schools, we really love working with athletes, especially local athletes,” said Rasmussen.

The grand opening will be Friday and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

“We’re going to do some giveaways. We have a ton of free shirts if you buy anything. We’re going to do five dollar shaker bottles, which people love, and discounted prices, a bunch of stuff like that so definitely stop by,” said Rasmussen.

You can keep up with Bucked Up’s Twin Falls location on their Instagram @buckeduptwinfalls.