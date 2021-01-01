Jake Brasil joined the Idaho News 6 team in March of 2021.

Born and raised in Idaho, Jake has spent all of his life living and working in the Magic Valley. He is an alumnus of Buhl High School and after graduation he continued his education at the College of Southern Idaho pursuing a career in journalism.

Jake got his first news job in Twin Falls where he worked as a reporter and producer for two years. He will now be continuing his career reporting and sharing stories from those in the Magic Valley with the KSAW news team.

When Jake is not working, he can be found spending lots of time being involved with his community and relaxing at home with his dog, cat, and partner.