Hyundai recalling 38,000 vehicles that can unexpectedly accelerate

About 38,000 Hyundai owners will soon be notified of a recall of some 2021-23 Elantra HEVs due to a software glitch, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

Hyundai reported to the NHTSA that the vehicles' software could trigger a "fail safe" that could result in "slow, unintended acceleration after release of the break." Hyundai said the vehicles' brake system is "fully operational."

"As an added level of protection, all affected vehicles are equipped with brake override systems as a standard feature," the recall notice said.

Owners will be notified in October about the recall through the mail. The remedy will be offered at no charge, and Hyundai will provide owners with reimbursement for out-of-pocket expenses to obtain a remedy. The repairs will be conducted at Hyundai dealerships. The fix is made by updating the hybrid power control unit reservoir module's software.

In addition to this recall, some 2021 and 2022 Elantra HEVs are under a recall notice as the front driver-side and passenger-side seat belts' pretensioner can explode on impact.

To see if your car is under a recall notice, you can enter the vehicle's vehicle identification number on the NHTSA's website.

2023 models of the Elantra HEV have a starting MSRP of $24,550.

