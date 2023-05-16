Watch Now
NewsNationalScripps News

Actions

How one Florida prosecutor is making a difference in his county

A Palm Beach County prosecutor has made significant changes in the way his office prosecutes juveniles, drug cases and violent crime.
How one Florida prosecutor is making a difference in his county
Posted at 5:47 PM, May 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-16 19:47:29-04

Dave Aronberg's career fighting crime can be best summed up with a mantra: Be smart, not stupid.

Aronberg is the lead prosecutor in Palm Beach County, Florida, a position he has held for more than a decade. He has made significant changes in the way his office prosecutes juveniles, drug cases and violent crime. Asked to balance being "tough" on crime with being "sympathetic," Aronberg pulls no punches. His job is to protect victims, he says, not criminals.

As part of a Scripps News special series, "The Truth About Crime," Aronberg opens up about his philosophy and the overall state of our criminal justice system. 

SEE MORE: Districts redesigning school buildings to keep students safe

Trending stories at Scrippsnews.com

Scripps News 2023
Scripps News Promo

Read more about Scripps News here