This Hoover vacuum is on sale today for $59 at Walmart’s Cyber Monday

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Don't Waste Your Money may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website.

Cyber Monday deals keep on coming, and Walmart has a deal on a Hoover vacuum that may be too good to pass up.

While a vacuum may not be the first thing people think of giving as a gift at the holidays, let’s be honest: We all need one, and it can be a fantastic gift for new homeowners or apartment renters. And at this price point, this Hoover vacuum might be a good addition to your home, too! Maybe think about grabbing one of these for yourself, wrapping it up and putting it under the tree from your partner or Santa.

The Hoover MAXLife PowerDrive Elite Bagless Upright Vaccum is marked down 50% to the low price of $59, reduced from its regular price of $119. This model is built for deep cleaning and easy maneuvering.

This Hoover vacuum has a bagless container with a HEPA media filter that captures 99.97% of dust and particles. A scatter guard is included to help contain dirt during vacuuming. Dual cyclone technology allows the vacuum to clean deeply into carpets and easily sweep up hard surface floors.

Also included with the Hoover vacuum is a telescoping extension wand, crevice tool and 2-in-1 upholstery/dusting tool. These tools, along with the Swivel Steering mechanism, make this vacuum ideal for reaching even the tricky spots in the house.

Looking for more Cyber Monday deals from Walmart? Check out these savings on other helpful household items:

Maybe you’re looking for a cordless stick vacuum. Walmart has slashed the price of this Shark Vertex Cordless Stick model by more than 40% from the regular retail price.

This lightweight cordless vacuum makes it simple to clean just about anywhere in the house. It comes with two rechargeable batters and each one has a 25-minute runtime. The flexible wand moves to give access to sweeping floors and carpets under furniture. And, it has a removable hand vac to clean upholstery, curtains and more.

Walmart customer and SharkNinja user Sarahval wrote in her 5-star review that the vacuum is “small and compact” but works so well by folding and maneuvering into almost any space to clean.

For a completely hands-off cleaning experience, grab this deal on the eufy RoboVac for 50% off the retail price.

With a rechargeable battery that can last up to 2,000 square feet, this RoboVac has laser navigation to help it get around the house easily and avoid getting stuck on obstructions or even changing surfaces such as hard surfaces or rugs.

The smartphone app allows users to set up a daily cleaning schedule for one or multiple rooms. And, the high-pressure suction capability allows this eufy RoboVac to pick up pet hair, dust and dropped crumbs with ease.

This Hoover carpet and spot cleaner can help tackle the harder-to-clean messes on rugs and furniture. It is compact enough to move from room to room easily. Yet, it has enough power to clean up everything from everyday spills, mud and even pet messes.

Included with this cleaner is a self-cleaning hose, a dual-chambered tank to keep dirty and clean water separated, a furniture tool attachment and a bottle of cleaning solution.

Let’s move away from cleaning and get into the kitchen for this Cyber Monday deal! The Cosori Lite 4-Quart Air Fryer has built-in smart technology to make this convenient appliance even more helpful!

This cooker may be compact in size but has big power to make quick and healthy meals. The inner basket and crisper plate are both nonstick and dishwasher safe. A smartphone app allows wireless/remote control to set timers and cooking functions with just the touch of a button. The air fryer can even be connected to voice command via Amazon Alexa. Also included with the app are more than 150 recipes to try with the Corsori Lite Air Fryer.

Cherie, a Walmart customer who bought the Corsori Lite Air Fryer, wrote in her 5-star review that she got this appliance as an upgrade.

“This product is so easy to use and is the perfect size,” she wrote in her review. “Everything I air fry turns out super crispy! I actually didn’t think I would use the smart feature, but now I love it!”

Gamers need refreshments, and what better way to keep their drinks cool than this mini-fridge made to look like an XBOX game console.

Whether you get this for a basement game room or a man cave, this mini fridge (marked down $44 from the normal retail price) is a fun and useful addition to the home. Tucked away in this clever cooler, any gamer can keep his or her favorite beverage cold and ready to go.

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.