BOISE, ID - Extremely varied snow totals are being reported with the system that moved through the Treasure Valley Friday evening into Saturday morning, with locations across Boise reporting between 1 and 6 inches of fresh snow!
Areas west of Boise are generally reporting between 1-2" of snow, with the Boise airport and areas southeast of Boise reporting near 6".
Bogus Basin lucked out with this system, picking up 7-9" of snow and more expected Sunday. Sun Valley only accumulated trace amounts of snow Saturday morning before conditions cleared up.
Clearing skies Saturday afternoon are leading to snow and ice melting, which will likely freeze overnight with clear and cold conditions. Be extra cautious driving (and even walking) around town Christmas Eve, as icy surfaces are likely.
Sunday we will see increasing clouds throughout the morning and snow showers moving in from the southwest in the early afternoon. Light snow is expected to continue as kids get into bed Christmas Eve, with ~1.5" expected in Boise by Christmas morning!