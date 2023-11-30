Former US Secretary of State Henry Kissinger dead at 100

American diplomat and former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger has died at the age of 100.

Kissinger, a well-known political scholar and statesman, is credited with markedly shaping the way U.S. foreign policy worked under two American presidents.

Kissinger's official website confirmed the news on Wednesday.

Henry A. Kissinger served as the 56th U.S. Secretary of State becoming a Nobel Peace Prize Laureate.





This is a breaking news story and will continue to be updated.

