Prescribed burn ongoing at Fort Boise Wildlife Management Area

NAMPA, Idaho — If you see smoke coming from the Fort Boise Wildlife Management Area around Lake Lowell, don't worry. The fire is a prescribed burn by Idaho Department of Lands meant to control noxious weeds in the area.

Our Nampa neighborhood reporter Keith Burrell is on scene at Lake Lowell Park where the burn is happening. He'll have more information as the situation develops.

The burn was scheduled to begin at 10 a.m., April 2, according to a press release from Idaho Department of Lands, and is the second location in Idaho to undergo a prescribed burn this season, with more scheduled in the coming months.

The Boise National Forest has over 6,000 acres scheduled to undergo prescribed burns between April and June, according to a press release. For more information on local prescribed burns, go to idfg.idaho.gov. A map of upcoming burns in the Boise National Forest is available at usfs.maps.arcgis.com.