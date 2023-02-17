Busch Light will pay one fan $2 million if Kevin Harvick wins Daytona 500

NASCAR fans would probably tell you few things are better than experiencing a race with a cold beer in their hand. When it’s the Daytona 500, one of the world’s most famous events, it’s a must-watch event. This year’s Daytona 500, though, includes an added incentive to attract fans.

Busch Light, the sponsor for legendary driver Kevin Harvick, has so much confidence that its driver will win his last Daytona 500, the company put some major money into the pot for one lucky NASCAR fan.

If Kevin “The Closer” Harvick wins his final Daytona 500 on Sunday, Feb. 19, Busch Light will pay out $2 million to the Win The Purse sweepstakes winner!

In this Twitter post, Busch promotes the driver’s 22nd and last season:

.@KevinHarvick is NOT. DONE. YET. â Watch the Closer go to work for one final season #4Ever pic.twitter.com/VWOwJnUQl7 — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) February 14, 2023

Now, that’s only a fraction of what a winning Daytona 500 driver earns by taking the checkered flag. But, it’s not a bad haul for entering a contest online and watching from a comfy chair or couch.

Harvick, who has collected 60 wins in his NASCAR career (including the 2007 Daytona 500), said he’s grateful to see his fans share in his good fortune.

“There are so many factors that go into building a successful career like the one I’ve been blessed to have, but without a doubt, the support of my fans has been something I couldn’t have done it without,” said Harvick in the sweepstakes’ official press release. “Busch Light has always seen that, put fans first, and led the rallying cry. Now for my final race at Daytona, there’s really no better gesture than to let the ones who helped get me here share in the winnings.”

Busch Light

To enter the contest, you need to visit the official sweepstakes website by Feb. 18 and enter your contact information. Participants must be 21 years old to enter and agree to participate in promotional opportunities for Busch Light if their name is chosen as the big winner.

The winner has the choice to take their $2 million either in a 40-year annuity of $50,000 annually or a lump sum of $1.1 million. Maybe you could buy your own race car with those winnings. Or, at least a lot of beer. Either way, make sure to get your entry in soon!

Busch is holding another sweepstakes associated with the Daytona 500. If you tweet using the hashtags #Busch401K #Sweepstakes during every Daytona 500 lap ending in 4 (so 4, 14, 24, 34, etc.), you could win a grand prize of $50,000 toward your retirement.

You can also get other prizes. First prize is a two-night trip to Palm Springs, California; Key West, Florida; Las Vegas; or Hawaii. Second prize is a seven-day RV rental from Cruise America RV rentals, Kampgrounds of America (KOA) RV reservations, and a National Park Pass. Other winners (401 of them) will receive a $20 prepaid debit card to be used toward buying a case of Busch Light.

Winners will be selected at random in a drawing on Feb. 21.

Wanna be one lap closer to retirement like Kevin Harvick? We’re giving away $50K and other awesome prizes to help you live the retiree lifestyle. Just tweet #Busch401K #Sweepstakes during every #Daytona500 lap that ends in 4 and you could win. See you on race day! pic.twitter.com/BiOBLAI86e — Busch Beer (@BuschBeer) February 16, 2023

Good luck!

This story originally appeared on Don't Waste Your Money. Checkout Don't Waste Your Money for product reviews and other great ideas to save and make money.