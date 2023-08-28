Watch Now
Drew Carey and Adam Sandler share heartwarming tributes to Bob Barker

When news broke of Bob Barker’s death, the world mourned the loss of the famous former host of “The Price Is Right.” Barker, who died at 99 on Aug. 26, served as the daytime game show’s host from 1972 until his retirement in 2007. Many people took to social media to reminisce about their childhood days when they would watch Barker while they were home from school on a sick day.

In addition to the millions of people who shared their memories of Barker, celebrities who knew him personally paid tribute to the man who spent 35 years on television and connected with multiple generations.

AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes, File

Drew Carey, the TV star who took Barker’s place on “The Price Is Right” in 2007, posted his thoughts and thanks to the original host.

“There hasn’t been a day on set that I didn’t think of Bob Barker, and I thank him,” Carey said in his Aug. 26 post on X (formerly Twitter). “I will carry his memory in my heart forever.”

Adam Sandler, who worked with Barker on “Happy Gilmore” and shared a memorable fight scene with the iconic TV host in that movie, shared his grief on his Instagram account.

“The man. The myth. The best,” Sandler posted along with photos of the pair together. “Such a sweet funny guy to hang out with. Loved talking to him. Loved laughing with him. Loved him kicking the crap out of me. He will be missed by everyone I know! Heartbreaking day. Love to Bob always and his family! Thanks for all you gave us!”

One of Sandler’s best friends and frequent film co-stars, Rob Schneider, posted a little-known memory about Barker’s appearance in “Happy Gilmore.”

“One of the nicest things I ever heard in show business was Bob Barker saying, ‘I moved to Hollywood to be an actor and the only person who ever let me do it was Adam Sandler!'” he shared.

Barker was not only known for his hosting prowess but also as an animal rights activist. Actor James Woods shared a social post about Barker’s passion for animals.

“If you only think of Bob Barker as a world-famous game show host, you are missing his greatest contribution,” Woods shared. “He was a leading advocate for animal rights. His love of our furry friends inspired compassionate movements all over the world, and we humans were better for it.”

Actor Lou Diamond Philips spoke of his time as Barker’s neighbor in his tribute post.

“What a consummate gentleman and tireless advocate for animals,” he wrote. “What an epic run you had, sir.”

Country music star John Rich called Barker “the best ever” and shared a video of Barker talking with a “The Price is Right” contestant who would eventually become a famous game show cohost a few years later.

“Remember the time @TheVannaWhite was asked to ‘Come on Down’ on The Price is Right'” Rich posted. “He was an American treasure.”

At the end of his time on “The Price is Right,” Barker expressed his gratitude for his fans’ love and loyalty during his long career.

“I thank you, thank you, thank you for inviting me into your home for more than 50 years,” he said on the day of his retirement.

Thank you, Mr. Barker, for your decades of entertainment.

