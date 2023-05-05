Donald Trump files to move New York hush-money case to federal court

There are new developments in the legal battle involving former President Donald Trump and the alleged hush money scheme involving adult film star Stormy Daniels.

Trump’s attorneys have asked a federal court to take over his New York City criminal case that Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg brought against him.

In a nine-page petition, they argued the case should be moved since some of the alleged actions took place during his time in office.

Trump's attorneys say the case "involves important federal questions," which include claims that involve both federal and state election law violations.

This request comes one month after Trump pleaded not guilty to a 34-count indictment.

He's accused of falsifying business records in connection with money paid Daniels to keep her silent about an alleged affair.

Although the Manhattan district attorney's office would still prosecute Trump and state law would continue to apply, a federal judge would supervise the case if it were moved.

The request will now be evaluated by a federal judge while the case proceeds in state court and all pretrial deadlines stay in effect.

This case is just one of six in which Trump is a defendant. There are four criminal cases and two civil cases against him.

The criminal cases that he’s facing, besides this indictment, include the classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago and two cases involving2020 election interference.

The two civil cases include the E. Jean Carrollbattery and defamation lawsuit and the Trump Organization tax fraud case.

