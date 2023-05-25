Don’t have a Taylor Swift concert ticket? Stay away

As Taylor Swift’s Era Tour has gone from venue to venue, thousands of fans have shown up outside of stadiums in hopes of hearing her concert.

As you may remember, ticket demand for her tour far exceeded the supply, causing challenges for fans to get tickets through Ticketmaster.

Resale tickets for Swift's upcoming concerts near New York City are starting at $2,000. The get-in price at other stops on the tour have gone for over $1,000, according to StubHub.

But for fans just wanting to be at the stadium for this weekend's concerts at MetLife Stadium, officials have a simple message: Don't show up.

Officials said they will be checking tickets for those attempting to park at the stadium's lots.

"For the safety and enjoyment of all those who have tickets for these shows, we strongly encourage those without tickets not to come to MetLife Stadium on show days," officials said. "Event tickets corresponding to that evening's concert are required to access the parking lots. Our parking lots will be a maximum capacity. Additional unauthorized crowds create traffic and gridlock for everyone."

TikTok has documented instances of thousands of fans gathered outside stadiums. "Yeah maybe you felt emotions and moved in church but you might be able to get a similar feeling if you go to a Taylor Swift concert and literally stand outside the stadium," wrote one fan who stood outside of a recent concert in Philadelphia.

"It was still so much fun," wrote another fan who posted video outside of an Atlanta concert.

The tour was offering those without tickets the opportunity to buy merchandise on Thursday outside the stadium.

