Dolly Parton’s literacy program is marking a milestone with a giveaway

Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is celebrating a huge milestone with some special gifts for those who participate in the program.

To celebrate giving away 200 million books since the program began in 1995, Parton is offering a collection of gifts, including a Zoom call, an autograph and even tickets to Dollywood to seven lucky people who find an “enchanted Dolly Parton bookmark” in one of the Imagination Library books.

The books will be mailed out in September and each recipient will receive all of the aforementioned prizes. So if you win, you can expect a Zoom meet-and-greet with Parton, a signed letter and photograph, tickets to Dollywood and a $2,000 donation to your local Imagination Library program.

AP Photo

MORE: Watch Dolly Parton perform her new song ‘World on Fire’

“I know there are children in communities around the world with big dreams and the seeds of these dreams are often found in books,” Parton said in a press release. “It’s been one of my greatest gifts in life to help instill a love of reading through my Imagination Library. Reaching 200 million books worldwide is a major milestone that I’m so very proud of, and I want to thank all of our local program partners, funders and supporters from the bottom of my heart. But we’re just getting warmed up, we have so much more to do! Together, we can inspire even more children to dream more, learn more, care more and be more.”

For your chance at winning one of the seven enchanted bookmarks, you just need to sign up for the Imagination Library program by July 31. The recipients of the bookmarks will be chosen at random from five different countries, including the U.S.

If you’re not familiar with the Imagination Library, the program mails books to all registered children every month at no cost. The books are age-appropriate and addressed directly to each child.

The program is for children from birth to age 5, but you can sign up any child under the age of 5 at any time — they do not need to be enrolled from birth.

Will you be signing your children up for Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library?

This story originally appeared on Simplemost. Check out Simplemost for additional stories.