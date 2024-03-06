Dean Phillips suspends presidential campaign, endorses Biden

U.S. Rep. Dean Phillips announced he is suspending his presidential campaign and will endorse President Joe Biden, he said on Wednesday, one day after Super Tuesday.

The long-shot campaign was launched in hopes of drawing some Democrats who have expressed concerns over President Biden's age and handling of immigration issues. Ultimately, his campaign failed to gain any traction as President Biden has picked up 1,583 delegates out of a possible 1,599 so far, according to Decision Desk HQ. Phillips did not earn a single delegate during his campaign.

His announcement came on the same day Nikki Haley dropped her bid for the Republican nomination. The announcements make a rematch between former President Trump and President Biden a near certainty. Unlike Phillips, who offered his full endorsement for Biden, Haley opted not to endorse Trump during her announcement.

"In 2011, I hosted then VP Biden at my home. Most notable was his empathy and kindness to my daughters and the catering staff, with whom he sat and had ice cream (surprise-surprise)," Phillips posted on X. "His decency and wisdom were rarities in politics then, and even more so today. Over a decade later, the only thing that has changed is time — which slows all of us down a bit, including presidents."

According to Reuters polling, 81% of Democrats approve of President Biden's job performance.

