SYSCO KITCHEN: Spicy Idahoan Omlette

The Sunrise Cafe was originally founded in Meridian in 1988 by Bob Godsill. Bob prided himself on knowing that his customers were getting a great meal at a great price and with a smile. We strive to carry on the same philosophies as Bob. Our promise to you is to give you the best quality, freshest ingredients, at the best price, and with the best possible service. If at any time you are not satisfied while eating at the Sunrise Cafe let us know and we will do our very best to resolve any issues.

Recipe:

Spicy Idahoan Omlette

Add diced jalapeno and diced jalapeno bacon to eggs, cook until edges are done, flip the egg and add cooked home fries. Top with pepper jack cheese and melt. Garnish with chipotle sauce and fresh parsley.