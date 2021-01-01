Chris Cerbo

Chris joined the team on April Fools Day. He’s made many stops in his journalism journey, before making his way west.

The West Virginia University Alum started his career with MLB Network and was a part of Two Emmy Award-Winning teams. He then ventured into local news making stops in Myrtle Beach, SC and Charlottesville, VA.

Chris is a self-proclaimed baseball junkie and has been known to watch SportsCenter and MLB Network, in what some may call unhealthy quantities.

Chris and his wife, Kayla live in Boise, with their two dogs, and look forward to settling in and making the Treasure Valley their home.