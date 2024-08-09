Canyon County Sheriff's Office has found missing woman Susan Brooks

UPDATE: Susan "Akeisha" Brooks has been found by CCSO, she is being assessed and receiving medical attention.

No further information has been released.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for 36 year old Susan "Akeisha" Brooks from Boise. The last known whereabouts were in the morning of August 7th 2024, near Celebration Park, Melba.

Susan Brooks is



5'7

175lbs

Brown hair

Hazel eyes

She was last seen wearing a long purple dress.

Anyone that has any information about this missing person contact Canyon County Sheriff's Office at (208) 454-7531 or click here