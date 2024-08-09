Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodCanyon County

Actions

Canyon County Sheriff's Office has found missing woman Susan Brooks

MISSING WOMAN CANYON COUNTY
CANYON COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE
MISSING WOMAN CANYON COUNTY
MISSING WOMAN CANYON COUNTY
Posted
and last updated

UPDATE: Susan "Akeisha" Brooks has been found by CCSO, she is being assessed and receiving medical attention.

No further information has been released.

The Canyon County Sheriff's Office is on the lookout for 36 year old Susan "Akeisha" Brooks from Boise. The last known whereabouts were in the morning of August 7th 2024, near Celebration Park, Melba.

Susan Brooks is

  • 5'7
  • 175lbs
  • Brown hair
  • Hazel eyes

She was last seen wearing a long purple dress.
Anyone that has any information about this missing person contact Canyon County Sheriff's Office at (208) 454-7531 or click here

MISSING WOMAN CANYON COUNTY
MISSING WOMAN CANYON COUNTY

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Boise 6 Twin Falls 6

Boise 6 / Twin Falls 6, your new home for the Vegas Golden Knights