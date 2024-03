CALDWELL, Idaho — The Caldwell Police Department is asking for the public's help locating a missing teen named Celyse.

Police say Celyse is 15 years old, around 5'8" tall, and is visually impaired.

She may be carrying a pink backpack and may have a zebra print jacket.

She was last seen south of Red Robin Way.

Police urge anyone with information to call the non-emergency dispatch line at 208-454-7531.