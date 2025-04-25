Caldwell officer files complaint, alleging gender discrimination and retaliation

CALDWELL, Idaho — Officer Allison Butler has filed a First Amended Complaint against the City of Caldwell, the Caldwell Police Department, Chief Rex Ingram, and Mayor Jarom Wagoner. Butler's complaint includes alleged gender-based discrimination, harassment, and retaliation.

According to court documents, Butler was hired in June 2020 and claims that after Ingram assumed leadership in July 2022, she experienced a hostile work environment characterized by inappropriate sexual comments and pressure to engage in social interactions outside of work.

She alleges that she was the victim of ongoing harassment and faced retaliation for reporting misconduct, including being placed on administrative leave and denied paid time off.

RELATED | Undisclosed settlement details discrimination, sexual harassment at Caldwell Police Department

Butler's complaint cites mental health challenges linked to the alleged abuse, leading to a denied workers' compensation claim.

An investigation reportedly confirmed the claims against Ingram, but the recommended termination was not carried out by HR Director Shelli Boggie after the Mayor overruled the recommendation.

The lawsuit outlines several legal claims, including violations of civil rights and a hostile work environment, and seeks damages for lost wages, emotional distress, and punitive damages.

A jury trial is demanded.

The City of Caldwell has not yet responded to the allegations.