Arrest made in March 27th shooting in south Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — The Canyon County Sheriff's Department says it has made an arrest relating to a shooting that took place in Caldwell on March 27th.

Darren Lien

According to police, 34-year-old Gabriel Francisco Meza, was arrested by the Meridian Police Department at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday after officers located him inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a business near the intersection of Meridian Road and E Central Dr.

Police say Meza was taken into custody without incident.

Meza is expected to be arraigned in Ada County on Thursday before being transferred to the Canyon County Jail.