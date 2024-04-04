Watch Now
Arrest made in March 27th shooting in south Caldwell

Posted at 8:23 PM, Apr 03, 2024
CALDWELL, Idaho — The Canyon County Sheriff's Department says it has made an arrest relating to a shooting that took place in Caldwell on March 27th.

South Caldwell Shooting

According to police, 34-year-old Gabriel Francisco Meza, was arrested by the Meridian Police Department at approximately 5:30 p.m. on Wednesday after officers located him inside a vehicle in the parking lot of a business near the intersection of Meridian Road and E Central Dr.

Police say Meza was taken into custody without incident.

Meza is expected to be arraigned in Ada County on Thursday before being transferred to the Canyon County Jail.

