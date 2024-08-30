No more paid parking in downtown Caldwell

CALDWELL, Idaho — Paid parking is now a thing of the past in downtown Caldwell.

It will take some time to remove the meters, but the city council voted Friday to suspend payment requirements that were put in place in May.

The suspension came alongside a decision to terminate the Operations Agreement with The Car Park for FY-2025.

VIDEO: Business owners and Caldwell residents outline concerns with paid parking

Caldwell City Hall Parking Meters Workshop

The decision comes after the meters sparked continued controversy among residents and business owners impacted by the new fees.

