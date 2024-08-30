Watch Now
No more paid parking in downtown Caldwell

The council's decision comes after months of public feedback
A parking meter in Downtown Boise.
CALDWELL, Idaho — Paid parking is now a thing of the past in downtown Caldwell.

It will take some time to remove the meters, but the city council voted Friday to suspend payment requirements that were put in place in May.

The suspension came alongside a decision to terminate the Operations Agreement with The Car Park for FY-2025.

The decision comes after the meters sparked continued controversy among residents and business owners impacted by the new fees.

This article will be updated with more information as the story develops.

